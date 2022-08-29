Finance Finance News Markets & Shares Market wrap: Australian house prices to fall further as earnings season enters home stretch
Updated:

Market wrap: Australian house prices to fall further as earnings season enters home stretch

house prices markets market wrap
US sharemarkets suffered their worst week since June.
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

US sharemarkets had their worst week since June last week, closing 4 per cent lower after Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s highly anticipated speech at Jackson Hole.

Dr Powell dashed hopes of an imminent dovish pivot, noting the Fed would continue to raise interest rates and keep them higher for longer.

The ASX200 closed flat on the week at 7104, erasing early losses supported by another round of Chinese economic stimulus and a better week of earnings reports.

Here are the top five things to watch in markets this week:

1. Australian June-half reporting season enters the home stretch

Australian June-half reporting season is in the home stretch and has provided some clarity around which companies have been able to raise prices to combat rising costs and those that have seen their margins crimped.

Reports are due this week from Woodside, Link Administration and St Barbara.

2. US non-farm payrolls

Supporting Dr Powell’s hawkish tone at Jackson Hole, non-farm payrolls are expected to show the US economy added 300,000 new jobs in August following a gain of 528,000 in July.

The unemployment rate is expected to remain unchanged at 3.5 per cent.

3. Australian housing prices set to fall again

The correction in the Australian housing market is gaining pace and spreading across capital cities outside of Sydney and Melbourne following the acceleration of the RBA’s rate tightening cycle in June.

CoreLogic data out on Thursday should show prices in capital cities fell by about 1.2 per cent in August.

4. Australian Capex data

Capex contains estimates of actual and expected new capital expenditure by private businesses for selected industries in Australia.

The market is looking for a small increase in Capex of 0.2 per cent in the June quarter.

The third estimate of 2022-23 planned business investment spending will likely be about $145 billion, a 12 per cent upgrade on the second estimate, but slightly below what might be expected at this stage of the year.

5. Eurozone inflation to make new record highs

The market is expecting headline Eurozone inflation to print at 9.0 per cent after last month’s 8.9 per cent print, with the Core CPI figure to come in at 4.1 per cent.

Energy prices will be a major focus for traders heading into the cooler months, and with inflation likely to show no signs of slowing in the interim, the report will reaffirm the dire situation the European Central Bank is faced with, including high inflation, slow growth and an energy crisis.

Brought to you by City Index. Access to over 4500 global markets on shares CFDs, Indices, Forex & Crypto with a trusted provider.

All trading carries risk. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation.

Topics:

Australian economy Capex Earnings season Eurozone House prices Inflation Market wrap
Follow Us

Live News

Farnham
Farnham awake, stable in ICU after cancer surgery
Morrison
Morrison hints at post-parliamentary venture
Watch: John Farnham awake, Leaders discuss COVID isolation changes, PM marks 100 days in office
Thunderstorms Australia
Late winter blast to smash eastern Australia
covid isolation rules
COVID isolation, masks on planes to head national cabinet agenda
Britney Spears
‘I was a machine’: Britney Spears posts emotional 22-minute YouTube video