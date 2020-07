Today's Stories

Catch up on the market action with the IFM Investors Wrap

‘Everything on the table’: Record virus infections put Victoria on the brink

‘No singing, no dancing, no mingling’: NSW tightens venue rules even further

Clive Palmer charged with fraud, director breaches

Houses at risk of collapse as large waves cause dangerous coastal erosion

Kogan misled customers with promotion code

Bunnings staff handed $1000 for ‘incredible effort’ amid pandemic

Businesses face having to re-qualify for rebooted JobKeeper

Class action against Westpac over alleged collusion and ‘inflated interest’ car loans

Perth Stadium streaker faces big fine for breaching AFL quarantine zone

Florida police arrest runaway kangaroo bouncing through city