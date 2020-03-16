ASX loses $100 billion, down more than 6 per cent amid coronavirus fears

The Australian stock market has slumped at the start of the new week amid coronavirus fears, as US stock market futures indicate heavy falls ahead on Wall Street.

By 10.30 am(AEDT), the ASX 200 was down 6.5 per cent to 5181 points, a loss of $100 billion. Just one stock among the top 200 gained ground – supermarket giant Coles (+0.25pc).

Consumer stocks have been particularly hard hit in the broad-based sell-off, as have energy stocks including Oil Search (-13.8pc) and Santos (-10.7pc)

Travel-related companies were sharply lower following the announcement of forced self-isolation for all people entering Australia from overseas, including Webjet (-18.6pc), Corporate Travel Management (-24pc), Flight Centre (-12pc), Sydney Airport (-15pc), Virgin Australia (-5pc) and Qantas (-7.2pc).

More to come.

-ABC