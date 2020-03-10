Australian share market opens down after global markets stung by oil prices, coronavirus

Australia’s stock market has rebounded after the ASX200 shed as much as 3.7 per cent at the start of trade this morning.

About half an hour after the open the ASX had recovered to be down by less than 1 per cent, and remained relatively steady for the next few hours, eventually returning to parity.

It came after steep declines on world markets overnight, with the US market falling by nearly 8 per cent, and similar losses across European trading floors.

Prices fell so sharply after the opening bell on Wall Street that an automatic halt to trading was called.

The 15-minute pause was triggered by a cut-off mechanism introduced after the Black Monday crash of 1987.

Designed to give investors a chance to catch their breath, it had not been used since 1997.

Plunging oil prices and fears over coronavirus fuelled the sell-off, which in Australia was led by banks, energy and health stocks, according to CommSec.

Most of the big banks took a hammering, with NAB, ANZ and Westpac all falling below $20 a share, but recovered with the market later in the morning.

Qantas shares plunged more than 7 per cent after it announced more cuts to international flights.

The Australian recovery came after US President Donald Trump said a stimulus package to be announced tomorrow (US time) would include payroll tax relief and assistance to workers to target the dire economic fallout from coronavirus.

The Australian dollar was caught in the sell-off and fell nearly 1 per cent overnight to just below 66 US cents.

On Tuesday, Westpac said the Australian dollar would “continue to be buffeted by COVID-19 concerns”.

Consumer confidence hits lowest point in almost six years

Consumer confidence fell 4.2 per cent last week – the lowest level since May 2014, according to an ANZ Roy Morgan survey.

The current economic conditions measure fell 8 per cent, adding to the 16.6 per cent decline recorded the previous week.

Confidence in financial conditions also worsened, falling 4 per cent, while “future financial conditions” declined by 3.6 per cent.

The “time to buy a major household item” fell by 7.4 per cent to an 11-year low.

“Concern around coronavirus and some not-so-encouraging data prints resulted in further weakness in consumer confidence last week,” ANZ head of Australian economics David Plank said.

“Sharply weaker equity prices and the RBA rate cut probably added to the negative sentiment.

“The cumulative fall over the last two weeks for the index is more than 7 per cent.

“There have been only four instances when the cumulative two-week fall was greater, emphasising the downside risks posed by current developments.”

Mr Plank said fear about the near-term economic outlook was driving the weakness, with current economic conditions falling more than 20 per cent over the last two weeks and now at the lowest level since the global financial crisis.

“This highlights the challenge facing the Federal Government as it finalises its soon-to-be-announced stimulus package,” he said.

NAB’s monthly business survey, released today, showed both confidence and conditions declined on the back of coronavirus.

Business confidence fell three points to its weakest level since 2013, while business conditions fell two points to zero index points, compared to a long-run average of six index points.

NAB chief economist Alan Oster said a key issue was whether short-term impacts on business cashflow could be mitigated to avoid businesses closing and jobs being lost.

Regulatory agencies prepared to step in

Regulatory agencies have said they have plans in place to ensure they can react to further market falls.

A spokesman for the ASX said Australia’s stock exchange did not have a circuit-breaker like that which kicked in on Wall Street overnight.

“Instead, we have AOTs – anomalous order thresholds – that calculate reference prices for all stocks every minute and prevent the placing of aggressive orders, [like an order that will transact] 10 per cent or more outside this reference price,” he said.

“This system was introduced in 2011.

“The ASX believes our AOT mechanism promotes orderliness by striking a balance between restricting large and sudden price movements while allowing natural market forces to guide trading.

“We have observed in other markets that circuit-breakers – where the market is paused – can exacerbate volatility either side of the trading pause.”

He said the ASX was in close contact with bodies like the Australian Investments and Securities Commission and the Reserve Bank of Australia on the coronavirus issue and its impact on markets.

The ASX is also speaking to businesses about their plans and preparations in the event of an outbreak.

“As a market operator, we are closely monitoring market orderliness and the responsiveness of our risk management processes to changing customer exposures during the heightened volatility,” he said.

