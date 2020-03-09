ASX crashes below 6000, slumping to the worst day since global financial crisis

Australian shares have slumped to their worst opening since the global financial crisis with more than $120 billion wiped off in the opening minutes of trade.

The ASX 200 plunged below the 6000-point barrier, dropping almost 4 per cent to 5972.6 at 10.17am.

The oil price has also plunged as coronavirus continues to spread and investors panic.

OPEC and its allies have been unable to come to a deal on production cuts that would have offered support to energy markets.

This sent the oil price tumbling to four-month lows on Friday.

More to come.

-ABC