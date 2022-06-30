CBA signals pain for borrowers with hefty interest rate hike

Live

The country’s biggest lender has jacked up its mortgage rates in a sure sign of more pain on the way for borrowers.

The Commonwealth Bank lifted fixed mortgage rates for owner-occupiers and investors seeking one to five-year terms by 1.4 per cent on Thursday.

That took its lowest one-year fixed rate from 3.59 per cent to 4.99 per cent.

The bank’s move comes just days ahead of the next Reserve Bank of Australia meeting. The bank board is widely expected to lift the official cash rate by a further 0.5 per cent when it meets on Tuesday – its third consecutive rate rise.

The central bank followed up its May hike with a 50 basis point rise in June, the largest increase since February 2000. Economists expect matching increase at the July meeting, which would take the official cash rate to 1.35 per cent.

RBA governor Philip Lowe has made it clear in recent public appearances the board will do whatever it takes to rein inflation back into the 2-3 per cent target range, including sharp rises in interest rates.

The central bank expects inflation to grow to 7 per cent by the end of this year before easing sometime in 2023.

The CBA’s hike was a shock to some market-watchers.

“Today’s fixed rate hikes from Australia’s biggest bank are anything but typical. We haven’t seen one-off hikes of this size and scale from CBA in our records,” RateCity research director Sally Tindall said.

“The bank is responding to the rising cost of fixed-rate funding and a market that refuses to believe the RBA will stop hiking the cash rate at around 2.50 per cent.”

The Commonwealth also cut its lowest variable home loan rate by 0.15 percentage points, down to 2.79 per cent. But the new rate is only for new customers with a 30 per cent deposit.

