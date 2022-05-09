Finance Finance News Banking Westpac first-half cash profit drops to $3.1bn
Westpac first-half cash profit drops to $3.1bn

Westpac has posted a 12 per cent drop in first half cash earnings from a year ago to $3.1 billion. Photo: ABC News
Westpac has posted a 12 per cent drop in first-half cash earnings to $3.1 billion, on the back of competitive pressures in the home loan market and increased provisions for bad debts.

As well, statutory net profit for the six months to March 31 was 5 per cent lower at $3.28 billion from a year ago, while revenue for the half year was down 4 per cent at $10.23 billion.

“Asset quality has improved and most credit quality metrics are back to pre-COVID levels, however we increased overlays in our provisions for supply chain issues, inflation, expectations of higher interest rates and recent floods,” chief executive Peter King said in a statement on Monday.

Costs were down 10 per cent from the same period a year ago.

Westpac will pay a fully franked interim dividend of 61 cents a share, up from the 60 cents a year ago.

Westpac
