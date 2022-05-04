Finance Finance News Banking ANZ lifts half-year cash profit to $3.1 billion
Live

ANZ lifts half-year cash profit to $3.1 billion

Big banks pass on official interest rate rise

10 News First – Disclaimer
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has posted a 4 per cent rise in first-half cash profit to $3.1 billion amid continuing strong competition in the home loan market.

Additionally, statutory net profit for the six months ended March 31 was up 20 per cent from the previous corresponding period to $3.5 billion as ANZ wound back provisions worth a net $284 million amid improving economic conditions.

Australia’s third-largest bank said it was already seeing increased demand from its business customers and was well placed to continue supporting them in a world of higher inflation and interest rates.

“We are on target to grow in line with the Australian major banks by the end of our financial year but will do so with an eye to our margin performance,” CEO Shayne Elliott said in a statement on Wednesday.

The lender had previously flagged softer revenue and lower margins in the December quarter amid rising competition and slow processing times in its key home loans business.

ANZ will pay a fully franked interim dividend of 72 cents per share, up two cents from the fiscal 2021 first half.

-AAP

Topics:

ANZ
Follow Us

Live News

Met gala
From a wedding gown to red opera gloves: The weird and wonderful looks from 2022 Met Gala
China lockdown
Why China’s strict COVID response threatens more supply issues and possible inflation
‘Dark and disturbing day’ for America as US Supreme Court confirms anti-abortion draft ruling
morrison
Morrison needs a little bit of magic and a big stroke of luck, but both are in short supply
Russell Crowe Liam Hemsworth
Russell Crowe continues his Hemsworth connection with another movie collaboration
growth RBA
Michael Pascoe: Behind the headline, RBA warns growth to be slashed next year