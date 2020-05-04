Westpac defers dividend as profit slumps 62 per cent

Westpac has joined ANZ in deferring its interim dividend, as its profits slumped 62 per cent due to the impact of provisions for future coronavirus-related losses and a large AUSTRAC money laundering penalty.

Despite a 6 per cent rise in revenue in the first half of the financial year to $10.6 billion, more than $3 billion in impairment charges to cover potential losses and costs dragged the bank’s net profit down to $1.19 billion.

Westpac paid a fully franked interim dividend of 94 cents a share a year ago.

“This is the most difficult result Westpac has seen in many years. It is significantly impacted by higher impairment charges due to COVID-19, as well as notable items including the AUSTRAC provision,” Westpac Group chief executive Peter King said in a statement.

“In light of the changed economic outlook we have increased Westpac’s provisions for expected credit losses to $5.8 billion, which includes approximately $1.6 billion of additional impairment charges predominantly related to COVID-19 impacts,” he said.

The bank, which is accused of 23 million breaches of anti-money laundering laws, said in April it had set aside an eye-watering $900 million for a potential legal penalty.

Last week, it announced a $1.6 billion impairment for potential loan defaults due to the COVID-19 related shutdown

Late last week, ANZ revealed its half-year profit had fallen more than 50 per cent to $1.55 billion amid the pandemic.

It also deferred a decision on its next dividend payment.

-with AAP