Westpac defers dividend as profit slumps 62 per cent

Westpac's profit has plunged amid the coronavirus crisis and impending money-laundering fines. Photo: AAP
Westpac has joined ANZ in deferring its interim dividend, as its profits slumped 62 per cent due to the impact of provisions for future coronavirus-related losses and a large AUSTRAC money laundering penalty.

Despite a 6 per cent rise in revenue in the first half of the financial year to $10.6 billion, more than $3 billion in impairment charges to cover potential losses and costs dragged the bank’s net profit down to $1.19 billion.

Westpac paid a fully franked interim dividend of 94 cents a share a year ago.

“This is the most difficult result Westpac has seen in many years. It is significantly impacted by higher impairment charges due to COVID-19, as well as notable items including the AUSTRAC provision,” Westpac Group chief executive Peter King said in a statement.

“In light of the changed economic outlook we have increased Westpac’s provisions for expected credit losses to $5.8 billion, which includes approximately $1.6 billion of additional impairment charges predominantly related to COVID-19 impacts,” he said.

The bank, which is accused of 23 million breaches of anti-money laundering laws, said in April it had set aside an eye-watering $900 million for a potential legal penalty.

Last week, it announced a $1.6 billion impairment for potential loan defaults due to the COVID-19 related shutdown

Late last week, ANZ revealed its half-year profit had fallen more than 50 per cent to $1.55 billion amid the pandemic.

It also deferred a decision on its next dividend payment.

-with AAP

