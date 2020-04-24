Shame banks over over lack of support, says Peter Dutton

Banks that fail to provide bridging finance for businesses waiting for wage subsidy payments should be publicly shamed, says senior cabinet minister Peter Dutton.

The Morrison government is applying pressure on the big four banks to assist businesses waiting for JobKeeper payments.

The major lenders have agreed to establish a hotline after concerns were raised businesses were struggling to get loans while the wage subsidy allowance was being processed.

Mr Dutton said banks were wasting an opportunity to restore their reputations following the financial services royal commission.

The Home Affairs minister had previously voted against a royal commission into the banks, calling it ‘regrettable’.

“We’ve put in place a regime where they can offer that finance and they should,” he told Nine’s Today.

“We need to look at the cases where they’re not, and frankly, I think the banks should be publicly shamed.”

Mr Dutton said businesses in his electorate were grateful for support from banks.

“But clearly, there are a lot of cases where that is not happening and we need to understand why. The banks need to step up.”

Under the $130 billion JobKeeper program, the government will give coronavirus-hit businesses $1500 a fortnight for each employee.

Companies have to start paying the allowance before receiving the payments, with banks urged to help with cash-flow shortfalls in the meantime.

-with AAP