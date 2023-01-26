Where petrol prices are headed as the holiday rush winds down

Petrol prices have plunged from New Year’s highs across major capitals, but motorists should take advantage quickly as service stations are already starting to hike prices again.

Daily average petrol costs across Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney have fallen 12.7 per cent in the past three weeks, according to MotorMouth figures, and are now about 171.3 cents per litre (cpl).

It’s all part of a regular cycle in which petrol prices up and down Australia’s eastern coast fluctuate wildly from month to month, meaning motorists need to pick their window carefully.

And the time to fill up is now, with the National Roads and Motorists Association (NRMA) saying bowser prices in Sydney hit the bottom of the cycle last week, a trend mirrored in Melbourne and Brisbane.

Current data suggests capital city prices are much lower than those in key regional holiday hotspots across New South Wales, Queensland and South Australia.

But petrol has already begun to climb again in Brisbane, according to the latest Motormouth figures.

Sydney has seen average rates across the city rising from 167.7 cpl to 168.7 cpl.

Going up

As the January holidays wind down service stations across the country are starting to hike prices again heading into February, with the latest MotorMouth figures suggesting Australia’s three biggest capitals are headed towards a fresh peak at bowsers late next month.

Petrol will still be relatively cheap over the next week, with the latest Australian Competition and Consumer Commission advice for motorists filling up in Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney being to look around for places where prices haven’t risen.

Major capital petrol prices

Average bowser prices across Sydney are hovering around 168.7 cpl right now, having fallen from 194.3 cpl over the past three weeks.

Australia’s largest city is about 26 days into its current price cycle – the previous one lasted about 56 days – with prices having bottomed out last week, according to the latest NRMA petrol report.

Similarly, Melbourne’s daily average petrol prices are hovering around 172.5 cpl, according to MotorMouth, far lower than the New Year’s peak of 197.4 cpl.