Christmas lunch costs revealed at Coles, Woolworths, Aldi

December is here and Christmas lunch is just around the corner, but with the cost of living crisis biting into household budgets, it’s going to cost more to feed the family this year.

Thankfully, figures published by the grocery price trackers at Frugl on Monday reveal how the prices of key holiday foods are shaping up at major supermarkets Coles, Woolworths and Aldi.

The analysis shows while some groceries have been hit by inflation, other goods like leg ham are being sold at the same price as last year amid cutthroat competition between the big chains.

But still expect to pay more than $130 for a big Christmas lunch, regardless of where you shop.

“While we are still in the grips of the cost of living crisis, shoppers might be surprised to see that some staples have remained the same price as last year,” Frugl boss Sean Smith said.

“Australian smoked half-leg hams are the same price as last year in Coles and Woolworths at $8.50/kg which is the same price as Aldi, and complement this with a side of frozen cut beans which are $2.20 across the board.”

Frugl says its analysis shows shoppers can get the best value at Coles this Christmas, based on current prices.

However, no single supermarket has the best deal in all categories so those looking to maximise their savings are best placed shopping across multiple chains.

Mr Smith said shoppers looking to get the best bargains should start their Christmas lunch preparations early to take advantage of rolling discounts over the next three to four weeks.

“Don’t leave it until the last minute, there’s a lot of items going on promotion and they will change every week,” he said.

“It would be wise to prepare a list in advance and shop for the bargains when they come in.”

He also advised families to be prepared to get creative this year, with recent flooding pushing up prices for specific types of fruit and vegetables. In other words, substitution can equal savings.

“If people are prepared to step outside the traditional three veg and fruit they could find they can save some money,” he said.