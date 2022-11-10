Nine years after it was established, award-winning news website The New Daily has reported record revenue of more than $3.2 million for the 2021-22 financial year.

Covering breaking news, finance, commentary and lifestyle subjects, Australian-owned The New Daily has 525,586 engaged subscribers registered to receive its email news service twice a day.

They read an average of 14 million stories from its website each month.

The free site peaked at No.15 in the Nielsen rankings of Australian news websites in June, recording an average of two million unique readers a month.

The annual revenue of $3.2 million announced this week was a massive 64 per cent increase on the previous year, allowing the company to further invest in independent journalism and grow its news footprint.

The New Daily is published by Motion Publishing and owned by Industry Super Holdings.

Among its regular columnists are noted finance journalists Alan Kohler and Michael Pascoe, who won this year’s Kennedy Award for NSW outstanding columnist.

The New Daily won the Scoop of the Year at the 2020 Walkley Awards for Samantha Maiden’s story of Scott Morrison holidaying in Hawaii during the devastating bushfires.

Motion Publishing managing director Paul Hamra said it was very fulfilling to start from scratch nine years ago and build a robust, independent digital news brand in the Australian media landscape and for an Australian audience.

“We compete with the biggest digital news brands in the country, off a very small cost base, providing an alternative perspective to the major players, which was helped last year by Australian’s thirst for free up-to-date information during COVID,” Mr Hamra said.

“On this growth trajectory, our future looks very bright.”