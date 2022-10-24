Woolworths has again been named Australia’s most trusted brand, beating hardware chain Bunnings for a second year to take out the top honour.

Other household names featured in their respective industry categories, including Kmart as Australia’s most trusted department store and Apple as the most trusted technology firm.

Qantas was named Australia’s most trusted airline despite a series of service issues at airports, while Australia Post was still the most trusted service firm after severe delivery delays plagued the taxpayer-owned postie last Christmas.

Roy Morgan chief executive Michele Levine said that while the COVID-19 pandemic turned many norms “upside down” over the past two years, the importance of trust for big brands continued.

“The pandemic led to saving rates in Australia booming over the last two years as restrictions on travel, and several harsh lockdowns in various parts of the country, forced people to save money and find new outlets for that spending,” Ms Levine said.

“Although this unexpected windfall could not always be spent on the recreational and personal activities people would usually undertake, leading retail outlets were able to take advantage of the last two years and cement their reputations and brands in the minds of consumers.”

Ups and downs for supermarkets

The COVID-19 pandemic saw supermarkets like Woolworths and Coles navigate periods of intense panic buying, stock shortages, COVID safety measures and crushing staff shortages.

But Roy Morgan said Woolworths won customers over with high-quality products, a customer-focused attitude and affordability, with those surveyed saying they provide “reliable, honest, not over-priced, good service”.

“The high praise for Woolworths shows other businesses … the importance of building trust to enhancing a company’s reputation,” Ms Levine said.

“At the same time the commitment shown by ‘The Fresh Food People’ to deal swiftly with any complaints or issues that arise prevents feelings of distrust negatively impacting commercial outcomes.”

Hardware chain Bunnings missed out on the top award again this year but won its industry category, cementing its place as Australia’s most trusted retail business outside supermarkets.

There were a few other interesting inclusions on this year’s list, with companies that have gone through the ringer during the pandemic still managing to keep trust with customers.

Qantas is one such business, emerging as Australia’s most trusted airline again, despite upsetting thousands of customers over the past six months with delayed flights and mishandled baggage.

Australia Post was also named Australia’s most trusted service business despite huge numbers of parcels creating lengthy delays for many customers, especially at Christmas.