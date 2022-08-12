Australian motorists can access incredible savings by switching to electric vehicles, but there’s still some huge hurdles standing between households and lower fuel bills, new research finds.

A report by Solar Citizens on Friday using data from industry players revealed charging an EV using solar is now an astonishing 93 per cent cheaper than filling up at the petrol station.

It costs between 60 cents and $1.82 per 100 kilometers to run an EV charged with solar power during the middle of the day, the advocacy group said – compared to $19.2 for a typical petrol car right now.

That figure rises to $3.50 if the EV is charged using power from the grid – still about 81 per cent cheaper than petrol.

“Prices during the day are really cheap,” said Solar Citizens national director Heidi Lee Douglas

But a lack of affordable EVs available in Australia remains a huge hurdle to households getting access to these savings, with the cheapest EV locally still a whopping $41,381 (after rebates).

That’s nearly double the price of the cheapest EV in Europe, which is only around $23,037

It’s no wonder, then, that less than 1 per cent of vehicles sold in Australia in 2020 were EVs.

“We’re way behind and it’s hitting the hip pockets of mums and dads,” Ms Lee Douglas said.

Households pay for EV inaction

Ms Lee Douglas said the latest data shows the federal government has an opportunity to tackle Australia’s cost of living crisis while also making progress towards its new emissions targets.

She said introducing tougher fuel efficiency standards would prompt manufacturers to sell their cheaper EV models in Australia, making it easier for households to avoid pricey petrol pumps.

Just 31 EV models were available in Australia in 2021, compared to hundreds in Europe and the United States.

“With the energy and cost of living crises and a change in government, it’s the perfect time to adopt world leading efficiency standards,” Ms Lee Douglas said.

“We don’t know what we don’t know in Australia.”

A recent solar citizens survey of 1712 Australians found 44 per cent of people would only consider buying an EV if the purchase price was $30,000 or less.

Most respondents who were concerned about petrol prices said they were interested in buying an EV, while 90 per cent of those who were moderately to extremely worried about climate change were keen.

An Australia Institute report published on Monday found motorists have missed out on $5.9 billion in savings at the petrol pump since 2015 because tougher fuel standards weren’t introduced back then.

Nine million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions would have also been prevented, they found.

Despite this, the new federal government has stopped short of committing to introducing tougher standards in Australia, merely saying it will look at the issue in recent statements.