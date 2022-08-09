Google is down: Server troubles hit world’s largest search engine

Live

Google users around the world were unable to access the search engine on Tuesday as a spate of server outages plagued the company.

Reports surfaced on Tuesday morning (AEST) that Google.com was inaccessible for many users, with internet outage company ThousandEyes tracking more than a thousand Google server outages worldwide.

The cause of the issue wasn’t immediately clear, but Australians took to social media with reports the world’s biggest search engine was down.

“Looks like Google in Australia is busted,” one internet user tweeted.

Outage firm Down Detector said the issues began at 11.12AM (AEST).

Down Detector also reported issues accessing Google Maps, beginning from about 11.36AM (AEST).

Google users on social media were met with error pages stating, “the server encountered an error and could not complete your request”.

However the outages are not universal, with some users able to access the search engine and related apps such as Maps without issue.

Google was trending worldwide on Twitter as reports of the outages spread around the world on Monday afternoon.

Google has been contacted for comment.

-more to come