Fair Work announces 5.2 per cent increase to minimum wage

The minimum wage will rise to $21.38 an hour after the Fair Work Commission announced a 5.2 per cent increase on Wednesday.

As many as 2.7 million Australians on award and minimum wages will be directly affected by the change, which is likely to take effect from the first pay period on or after July 1.

Unions had called for a 5.5 per cent increase in a bid to shield low-income workers from surging inflation, while business groups had argued for a hike of between 2.5 per cent and 3 per cent.

After winning the election, the Albanese government said in a submission to the FWC that the minimum wage panel should ensure that the real wages of low-paid workers do not go backwards.

When explaining its decision on Wednesday morning, Fair Work said it was awarding a higher increase than last year (2.5 per cent) because the cost of living was rising and “the low-paid are particularly vulnerable in the context of rising inflation”.

It said it had to strike a balance between protecting workers from real wage cuts and inadvertently worsening inflation – which Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe said could rise to 7 per cent by the end of the year.

“We have concluded that the changes in the economic context weigh in favour favour of an increase in the national minimum wage and in Modern Award minimum wages,” said FWC president Ian Ross.

“We accept the need for moderation in order to contain the inflationary pressures arising from our decision.”

Mr Ross also noted that the half-a-percentage-point increase to the superannuation guarantee on July 1, the removal of a minimum income threshold above which employers must pay super, and the cost-of-living support contained in the federal budget were all “moderating factors” in the wage panel’s decision.

The FWC also announced a 4.6 per cent increase in Modern Award minimum wages, which will consequently rise to $869.60 a week from July 1.

Key election issue

Wednesday’s wage decision was one of the most anticipated in years after it became a key issue during the federal election campaign.

Now-Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he would “absolutely” support a hike to the minimum wage equal to the current rate of inflation when asked by a reporter during the campaign trail.

Annual inflation in the March quarter had surged to 5.1 per cent just before that question was posed.

In response, former prime minister Scott Morrison accused Mr Albanese of being a “loose unit” on the economy.

Mr Morrison claimed Mr Albanese’s support of a 5.1 per cent hike to the minimum wage would actually make life harder for low-income earners, by pouring fuel on the inflationary fire and forcing the Reserve Bank to lift interest rates higher and faster than they otherwise would.

On Tuesday evening, RBA governor Philip Lowe said he was unsure how high and how quickly the central bank would hike rates to bring annual inflation back into its target band of 2-3 per cent.

“It’s unclear at the moment how far interest rates will need to go up to get that,” Dr Lowe said.

“I’m confident that inflation will come down over time but we’ll have to have higher interest rates to get that outcome.”