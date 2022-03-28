Star Casino boss resigns amid ongoing inquiry

Live

Star Entertainment Group managing director and CEO Matt Bekier has resigned amid an ongoing inquiry into whether its Sydney casino should keep its licence.

The group announced to the ASX on Monday that Mr Bekier had tendered his resignation.

The company said his decision “follows issues raised in the public hearings”.

“Mr Bekier informed the board that as managing director and CEO he is accountable for the effectiveness and adequacy of the company’s processes, policies, people and culture,” the announcement read.

He said “the right thing to do was for him to take responsibility”.

His final departure date is to be determined and Star will make a further announcement at that stag. Mr Bekier will step down from the board immediately.

He will remain in his role and work with the board to “transition his executive responsibilities in an orderly manner”.

Last week, the NSW Independent Liquor & Gaming Authority’s inquiry into the company heard of Mr Bekier’s reaction to a KPMG report that found the casino was not doing enough to comply with anti-money laundering and counter terrorism financing laws.

KPMG partner Alexander Graham told the hearing Mr Bekier was “hostile” towards him and his colleague John O’Sullivan during a meeting he spent “essentially berating” the pair.

-AAP