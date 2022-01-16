Pandemic payment: The support available for workers forced to self-isolate

The pandemic is continuing to wreak havoc on Australians’ livelihoods – so what financial help is out there?

Flights are being cancelled and businesses closed down while close contacts and COVID-positive people are losing pay due to isolation requirements.

This is not a new story during the pandemic, but the sting of previous outbreaks was lessened by cash flow boosts for businesses and disaster payments for stood-down workers.

Much of that emergency financial support ended in 2021, but cash-strapped Australians still have a few options at their disposal.

Here’s what support is on offer.

Pandemic Leave Disaster Payment

The Pandemic Leave Disaster Payment is a lump sum payment available to Australian residents or visa holders who are unable to work and earn an income because they have to:

Self-isolate or quarantine due to COVID-19 (either because you contracted the virus or are a close contact of someone who has)

Care for someone who has to self-isolate or quarantine due to COVID-19.

If your isolation period started before January 10, you must have been directly informed by a health official you have COVID-19 to be eligible for this payment.

From January 10 onwards, the government will deem you eligible if you can provide evidence such as advice of a positive test from a testing clinic or health professional, or evidence that you have registered a positive result from a home-administered rapid antigen test with your state health authority.

The payment is only available to people with no sick leave entitlements, including pandemic sick leave, personal leave, or leave to care for another person.

And it cannot be claimed by people who receive other income support payments such as JobSeeker or the ABSTUDY Living Allowance.

The sum you receive varies depending on the date and length of your isolation periods:

For each 14-day isolation period up to, and including, December 8, 2021: $1500

For each seven-day isolation period on, or after, December 9, 2021: $750 (you must make a new claim for every seven-day period).

From January 18, you could also be eligible for up to $750 if you have lost at least a day of work because you are isolating due to being COVID-19 positive, care for someone who has the virus, or meet the definition of a close contact.

The Pandemic Leave Disaster Payment will also be scaled based on the number of hours of work you have lost, or expect to lose, during an isolation period of up to seven days:

You are still entitled to $750 if you have lost or expect to lose 20 hours or more

if you have lost or expect to lose 20 hours or more You will be entitled to $450 if you have lost or expect to lose at least a day of work or up to 19 hours.

A financial hardship test will also be introduced, meaning if you have available funds of $10,000 or more, you will be ineligible for the payment.

Your payment could vary further based on whether you receive Family Assistance, such as Family Tax Benefit or Childcare subsidy, or have a Child Support assessment.

The Pandemic Leave Disaster Payment is also taxable income, which means you’ll need to include it in your income tax return.

For more information on eligibility and how to make a claim, visit Service Australia’s website.

State and territory support

Some state and territory governments are also offering support to workers, but most stipulate that you cannot access these payments if you are already receiving the Pandemic Leave Disaster Payment.