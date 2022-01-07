Live

Amber Crowe is on a RAT hunt that is costing her hundreds of dollars a day – and that’s before she’s paid for a rapid test for everyone in her family.

The Victorian mother of two is in isolation and unable to go back to work until she can prove to her boss that she’s negative.

The trouble is, finding a rapid antigen test anywhere near her home in the coastal town of Torquay is proving nigh-on impossible.

“I had my sister-in-law go to the supermarket this morning at 7am – they were already sold out. My dad’s got his name down at pharmacies in Werribee, trying to get them to get some for us,” she said.

“It’s just impossible and ridiculous.

“How can they expect people to care about this testing business if we can’t get a hold of tests in the first place? It just seems like the system is falling apart.”

The 41-year-old has already been forced to take two days of unpaid leave after husband Gene tested positive to COVID-19 on Wednesday.

And if she fails to provide a negative RAT result on Monday – her sixth day of isolation – her employer will not let her come back to work. Which would mean taking more unpaid leave, as it’s a new job and she’s accrued no paid days off.

“It’s so annoying,” Ms Crowe said.

“It just sucks to be in a situation where you are reliant on these stupid tests.”

Ms Crowe’s story is far from unique on a day when Australia reported more than 78,000 new COVID cases and test shortages continued to plague pharmacies.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been directed to self-isolate in recent days after having either contracted the virus or been confirmed as a close contact, with many forced to miss work or cancel social plans until they can find an elusive RAT.

The COVIDLive tracking website says Australia has more than 392,000 active cases of COVID-19 at the moment – and that’s not counting the many thousands of positive results from rapid antigen tests going unreported across the country.

In response, Australians are locking down even though their state governments are not.

Dinners are being cancelled and trips to the city avoided.

Self-imposed lockdowns

Data released by ANZ bank on Friday shows that consumer spending in Sydney has fallen to its lowest level since the pandemic began, while spending in Melbourne is “now near levels typical of lockdown conditions”.

ANZ senior economist Adelaide Timbrell, who published the data, said in a note to clients that “caution about being in public places is being compounded by staff shortages to stifle spending across dining, retail and travel.”

Ms Timbrell told the AFR that the shift in consumer behaviour was unlikely to be caused by “anything to do with finances”, as Australia’s unemployment rate is low and recent survey data points to strong financial confidence among consumers.