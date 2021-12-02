Aldi wins award for best supermarket meat in Australia

Aldi has taken out the top gong for best supermarket meat in Australia, according to Canstar’s latest annual survey published on Thursday.

A panel of more than 6000 Australians selected Aldi’s beef, chicken, pork, lamb, fish and other seafood products as the best supermarket meat for the fourth year in a row.

Coles was named co-winner for lamb and seafood, but Woolworths, Australia’s largest supermarket chain, did not win a single category in this year’s awards.

Aldi scored a perfect five stars in all five meat categories – voted ahead of its competitors on price, taste and freshness.

“It’s a real testament to the quality of meat products that ALDI brings to consumers,” Canstar’s home and lifestyle expert, Megan Birot, said in a statement.

Canstar said Australians spend an average of $41 per week on meat – including seafood – but rarely think about the choices they are making.

The comparison site says the motivation for the survey was to help consumers make more informed choices.

Aldi’s buying group director, Adrian Nel, was unsurprisingly enthusiastic about the result, putting the victory down to the chain’s Australian-first supplier policies.

“Shoppers are motivated by quality and value, and we are very proud that this award recognises ALDI’s continued efforts to ensure all fresh meat products are delicious and at the lowest possible prices,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

The 2021 survey found 15 per cent of customers were disappointed with the quality of meat they bought, but 27 per cent nonetheless said they prefer to buy most of their meat at the supermarket rather than from the butcher.

Australia’s large supermarkets have been taking market share from independent butchers and meat retailers for the better part of a decade and now control more than 50 per cent of the market, according to the latest Roy Morgan survey data.

Ethically sourced meat is becoming more important to the entire market, with the 2021 Canstar survey finding more than a quarter of consumers are trying to buy free-range chicken, grass-fed beef and other more ethical meat products.

Canstar’s survey comes after ABS figures showed red meat prices rose by more than 8 per cent over the past 12 months alone.

Aldi dominates meat categories

Beef

Aldi once again won the beef sausages category, while Coles won beef mince.

Aldi’s beef burgers were voted the best by consumers, while Aldi and Coles tied on steaks.

Aldi won the beef roast category to take out the top gong for the beef section overall.

Chicken

Aldi came out ahead on chicken mince and breast, but Coles was voted best for chicken burgers and sausages.

Aldi won the remainder of the category.

It had the best chicken thighs, drumsticks, wings and chicken roast.

Lamb

Coles edged out Aldi for the best lamb cutlets and roast, but Aldi scored more points for its lamb chops and mince.

Pork

Aldi was voted the best for pork sausages, chops, mince and roast.

Coles did not win a single sub-category for pork products.

Fish and seafood

Consumers thought Aldi had the best fish, but the broader seafood category was a tie between Coles and Aldi.

You can find the full results here.