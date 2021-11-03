Finance Finance News Australia leads crypto race after CBA call
Live

Australia leads crypto race after CBA call

Australia crypto CBA
Experts say the CBA decision to allow cryptocurrency trading will lead to wider industry adoption. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Australia is becoming a leader in cryptocurrency, industry experts say, following the Commonwealth Bank’s decision to allow trading of the digital currency.

Many in financial services have on Wednesday praised the bank’s news that it will allow customers to buy, sell and hold cryptocurrency assets through its CommBank app.

The bank will let customers trade up to 10 digital currencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, and will work with cryptocurrency providers Gemini and Chainalysis.

The boss of cryptocurrency exchange BTC Markets, Caroline Bowler, said it was a red letter day for the technology.

She said the bank was one of the most significant financial institutions in the world and would offer the currency to millions of customers.

This put Australia in a leadership position on cryptocurrency, Ms Bowler said.

She tipped other banks and superannuation fund managers to follow.

Payments giants such as PayPal and Afterpay-owner Square already allow customers to trade cryptocurrency.

Commonwealth Bank leaders are wary of these providers luring young people away from established banks.

The founder of comparison service Finder, Fred Schebesta, said more people would trade cryptocurrency as banks and regulators accepted it.

About 3.3 million Australians hold or trade the digital money, according to a Finder study.

Finder allowed users to trade through its app this year and Mr Schebesta said uptake had been incredible.

He had a warning for users, however.

“People need to make sure they compare the fees involved with trading crypto as these can vary dramatically between providers.”

– AAP

Follow Us

Live News

‘Big’ or ‘measly’? Scott Morrison comes to Glasgow bearing gifts, but not everyone’s happy
Harry Potter
Not your average Muggle: This is the world’s largest collection of Harry Potter memorabilia
Morrison Rome
‘Lies’ and sledges: Scott Morrison’s ‘tiring’ week dogged by Macron’s nuclear-grade fury
Pacific leaders want Australia to do more to tackle climate change
‘A big brother’: Pacific nations want Australia to be a better advocate for the region at COP26
Links between migration wages and closed borders
Michael Pascoe: RBA chief says it’s all about the wages
Kabul hospital attacked by Islamic State gunmen