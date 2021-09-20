Finance Finance News Transurban pays $11bn for Sydney toll road
Transurban pays $11bn for Sydney toll road

transurban westconnex
Transurban has paid $11.1 billion for the NSW government's stake in Sydney toll road, WestConnex. Photo: AAP
A Transurban joint venture has paid more than $11 billion for the NSW government’s 49 per cent stake in Sydney toll road WestConnex.

The company revealed on Monday that its Sydney Transport Partners joint venture had taken full ownership of the 70-kilometre network of roads, tunnels and bridges.

Transurban is selling $4.22 billion in securities to help fund the purchase.

The others involved in the joint venture are AustralianSuper, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec, Canada Pension Plan and Tawreed Investments.

Transurban securities were paused from trading on the ASX. They last swapped for $14.18.

Transurban WestConnex
