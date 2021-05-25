As the below chart shows, the post-COVID recovery has been driven by labour-intensive industries such as retail, professional services, health and social services.

Employment in health and social services alone has grown by more than 2.7 times that in the gas sector since last May, while the overall economy has added 913,000 new jobs.

Had the rest of the economy declined at the same speed as the gas industry since last May, “total employment would have decreased by 1.3 million,” Dr Denniss said.

But in the past month alone the government has promised $2.04 billion to keep the country’s last two oil refineries in operation, committed $600 million to build a new gas-fired generator in the Hunter Valley, and pledged a further $254 million in gas subsidies in the federal budget.

More jobs in services

Given the strength of employment growth in other sectors, that money could have been spent more productively elsewhere, Dr Denniss said.

“If you had spent $2.9 billion on education and health, then you would have created 19,000 jobs,” he said.

However, CEO of the Australian Petroleum Production and Exploration Association, Andrew McConville, said the gas industry would have a growing role in building the economy.

“Right now, our industry contributes $62 billion (3.2 per cent) to the economy and around 13 per cent of exports,” he said.

Those exports supported 80,000 jobs directly and indirectly through electricity generation in Australia and hundreds of thousands more in electricity generation, manufacturing, transport and other industries that rely on the sector’s outputs, he said.

“But this is just the tip of the iceberg. A recent EY report showed under the right investment settings, the oil and gas sector could provide a $350 billion boost to the economy and more than 220,000 jobs over the next two decades,” Mr McConville said.

But those figures were challenged by Dr Denniss, who pointed out that while the manufacturing sector employed 793,142 workers, only 13,929 were directly employed in industries using gas as a feedstock.