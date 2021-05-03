Economic defence against the virus was ‘cheap as chips’, says Deloitte

Here’s a good line for the office water cooler: The federal government will spend about the same amount of income servicing its debt this financial year as it did the year before, and even less than the year before that, despite spending hundreds of billions of dollars helping Australians weather the pandemic.

There is no trickery at play here. The explanation is simple.

Interest rates have fallen to record lows – meaning the government has to pay less to borrow the same amount.

It’s a good nugget of information to have in your back pocket for when someone talks about younger Australians being condemned to a lifetime of paying off government debt – and one that figured prominently in a Deloitte Access Economics report released on Monday.

Describing our economic defence against the virus as “cheap as chips”, the economic consultancy said the main implication of low debt servicing costs is “that the collapse in interest rates has given governments more room to move”. Or in other words: Spend big.

“Australia used that beautifully through COVID via spending on JobKeeper and the Coronavirus Supplement,” Deloitte Access Economics partner Chris Richardson wrote in the report.