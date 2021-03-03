Company statements in response to JobKeeper Files

SEEK

“In FY21, job ad volumes continue to recover in Australia and New Zealand and COVID is not impacting the business to the extent that it had previously, therefore the decision was made to voluntarily repay the $9.8m in subsidies received in FY21 across Australia and New Zealand as we believe it is the right thing to do. The voluntary repayment will be made net of tax.”

Blackmores

“Blackmores has decided to repay $2.4 million in pre-tax JobKeeper Australia assistance as this amount was deemed to be in excess of the costs and financial impacts of COVID-19 to Blackmores during the JobKeeper 1.0 period. We appreciate the support we have received from the Government.”

Silk Laser

“We were eligible for the first JobKeeper grant as all of our clinics were shut during the first wave of lockdown. Given the service nature of our business, it was much harder – and in many cases impossible – to switch to a digital-led model.

“The JobKeeper funds were used to pay our staff during the national mandated shutdown. As the funds were used to keep staff employed and paid during extended shutdown periods, the company does not intend to return JobKeeper funds. The JobKeeper funds have been paid to staff and not retained within the business.

“Australia continues to go through rolling lockdowns and we continue to pay our staff during these lockdowns even though the company is no longer eligible for JobKeeper.”

Lynas

“Lynas made a net loss of $19.4 million in FY2020. As you have noted, the figure quoted by you for FY2020 related to both Australian and Malaysian wage support. The modest level of support in Australia in FY2020 helped ensure the company did not need to stand down any employees in Australia whilst the Mt Weld, WA, concentrator was temporarily shutdown from 9 April to 16 June 2020. The WA shutdown in FY2020 was at the height of the pandemic in the last quarter of FY2020 when things were very uncertain.”

QUBE

“The prior six months JobKeeper was applied to payments to more than 1400 employees who would otherwise have faced retrenchment or cuts to pay in line with enterprise agreements.

“In this way JobKeeper worked as intended by avoiding retrenchments and keeping employees connected to their employer.

“In accordance with normal compliance controls the ATO has audited Qube and found the payments had been applied correctly and in accordance with the relevant legislation.”

Senex

“Senex is a proud employer of more than 100 people and we supply essential natural gas to manufacturers who employ many hundreds more. JobKeeper helped us to maintain jobs while the pandemic sent prices for oil, which was a significant contributor to our revenue, plunging to lows not seen for many years. Senex used JobKeeper funds in line with the intent of the payments – to maintain ongoing employment.”

SKYCITY

“While SkyCity Adelaide has been performing steadily following completion of the expansion, our business was significantly impacted by closure, and we continue to trade in an uncertain operating environment.

“We do not have plans to return the JobKeeper payment in the near term, but we continue to monitor our operating environment closely, with a firm focus on keeping South Australians employed.”

Viva Energy

“JobKeeper was a welcomed support from the government and provided support for our two most impacted business units – being refining and aviation refuelling. Both of those units had challenging years right through the period of receipt of JobKeeper as reflected in the group’s financial results. The Group reported a Net Profit After Tax (RC) loss of $35.5m, and did not pay a final dividend.”

NIB

“The JobKeeper subsidy has helped us retain around 130 people from our nib Travel business, which has been hit hard by the pandemic.

“Without this funding, we wouldn’t have been able to keep these people. We’re doing exactly what the Government’s JobKeeper subsidy is designed to do – keeping people in jobs while our Travel business isn’t doing well.”

Carsales

“The funds have been used to support our employees by retaining full employment through COVID as well as helping our customers through several retail lock downs, which we did through a $40m support package over the last 9 months.”