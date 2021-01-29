Australian shares are set to rebound from yesterday’s heavy sell-off which wiped $46 billion off the market, taking it to a three-week low.

It follows a bounce back on US markets as it also tried to recover from yesterday’s sharp losses, after fears eased around hedge funds selling off long positions to cover a “short squeeze”.

Shares in video game retailer GameStop (-32.5pc) and cinema chain AMC Entertainment (-50pc) tumbled overnight.

This was after trading platforms like Robinhood and Interactive Brokers restricted trading in stocks that soared this week in a social media-driven trading frenzy that shook stock markets.

“Trading platforms are not going to want to stick their necks out and be on the frontline of what they may see as a reckless war, in part, against the elite and the system of Wall Street that’s being democratised by information and the social media,” said Eric Schiffer, chief executive officer of private equity firm the Patriarch Organisation.

Other stocks hit by the sudden rule include movie theatre chain AMC, Blackberry and Nokia.

All the stocks benefited from a pile-in, driven in large part by social media users on Reddit and other forums who are buying up shares and pushing up prices, in what started as a move against hedge funds who were betting against these companies.

The short-sellers at the funds have taken hits worth billions of dollars this week but the retail investors are also at risk of losing money if and when the share prices of these companies come back to earth – which is likely to happen sooner or later.

Robinhood was not alone in banning the trades.

Broadcaster CNBC reported that Interactive Brokers also made the move.

“Either @RobinhoodApp allows free trading like they say they do or they die. It’s really that simple,” said Dave Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports, a popular website who is influential online as an amateur stock trader.

There is growing concern that the frothiness around the once-unloved stocks is a sign of a wider stock market bubble.

ASX futures were up 89 points (+1.4pc) to 6,679, by 7:30am AEDT.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones jumped 434 points (+1.4pc) to 30,737 by 3:30pm on Thursday, local time.

The S&P 500 rose (+1.5pc) to 3,806, while the Nasdaq Composite lifted (+1pc) to 13,411 points.

European markets were mixed, with Britain’s FTSE down (-0.6pc) to 6,526 and Germany’s DAX up (+0.3pc) to 13,666.

The Australian dollar recovered (+0.4pc) to 76.93 US cents.

Meanwhile tech heavyweights, including Microsoft Corp, Amazon and Alphabet, were among the biggest boosts to the S&P 500, a day after the three major US indexes suffered their biggest daily percentage drop in three months.

Apple reported holiday-quarter sales and profit that beat Wall Street expectations. However, shares of the iPhone maker fell after climbing about 7 per cent to start the year.

With quarterly earnings season in full swing, market participants have looked to whether companies could justify high valuations, with the forward price-to-earnings ratio on the benchmark S&P index near 20-year highs at almost 22.7.

“By and large the surprises have been positive, even more so than typical and by and large companies are showing positive operating leverage where they are able to grow earnings a little bit faster than they are able to grow revenue,” said Ellen Hazen, portfolio manager at F.L.Putnam Investment Management in Wellesley, Massachusetts.

“It is still early days where we are only a third of the way through the S&P but the surprises look more positive than usual and that bodes well as an outlook for the economy and for the markets.”

Unofficially, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 300.75 points, or 0.99 per cent, to 30,603.92, the S&P 500 gained 36.49 points, or 0.97 per cent, to 3,787.26 and the Nasdaq Composite added 66.56 points, or 0.5 per cent, to 13,337.16.

Of the 159 companies in the S&P 500 that reported earnings through Thursday morning, 83 per cent posted results that topped analyst expectations, according to Refinitiv data, well above the 76 per cent beat rate over the past four quarters.

Facebook fell in choppy trading despite soundly beating quarterly revenue estimates, while Tesla lost ground after posting disappointing fourth-quarter results and failing to provide a clear target for 2021 vehicle deliveries.

-with agencies