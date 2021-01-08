Today's Stories

Catch up on the market with the IFM Investors Wrap

‘Ship is sinking’: Growing calls to oust Donald Trump as allies condemn president

Capitol insurrection: American democracy is bruised and sore, so what happens next?

Coronavirus: Australia’s COVID vaccine rollout accelerated amid fears over mutant UK strain

Wet, wet, wet in La Niña, but 2020 was still Australia’s fourth-hottest year

Michael Pascoe: $1 super levy increase worth 12.5% more than $1 wage rise, in worst-case scenario

The stockmarket continued to rise after the US Capitol riots. Should investors be worried?

Megxit anniversary: This is what Harry and Meghan have done since quitting royal life

Rise of the (zany) robots: From android orchestras to frog xenobots

The two groups of people most vulnerable to dying from COVID-19

Beaches shut as authorities search for shark that killed Nick Slater on Gold Coast

Australian Caleb Ewan pipped at finish line of Stage 10 of the Tour de France

Michael Pascoe: China’s leader takes a turn for the particularly stupid… and ours is no better

The ‘highly sophisticated’ religious movement trying to brainwash Australians

Garry Linnell: Empathy is dead and it’s time for us peasants to make way for profits

Half-baked case to downplay coronavirus built on one big misunderstanding

Airlines want us on planes so badly they’re willing to pay for our funerals

How do pandemics usually end? And how will this one finish?

Charities slammed by triple threat as coronavirus damage takes its toll

Vegans rising: Australia second in the world for veganism as Gen Z snubs lab-grown meat

Industry super funds to invest $33 billion in job creation

Victorian real estate agents push back against calls to block rent reductions

Call for diversity as Aussie model with disability prepares for catwalk at New York Fashion Week

Calls to boycott Disney’s live-action Mulan over hat tip in credits to Xinjiang authorities