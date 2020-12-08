Rubin Ritter, chief executive of Europe’s biggest online fashion retailer Zalando, has handed in his resignation saying he had agreed to prioritise his wife’s career.

Berlin-based Zalando was founded in 2008 and recorded revenue of more than €6.4 billion ($10.5 billion) last year selling fashion and lifestyle products to customers in 17 European markets.

The company has a market capitalisation of about €20 billion.

Mr Ritter, who was appointed as co-chief executive in 2010, said the decision was the result of many months of careful consideration and he felt that it was time “to give my life a new direction”.

“I want to devote more time to my growing family,” he said in a statement.

“My wife and I have agreed that for the coming years, her professional ambitions should take priority.

“And regarding my own future, I am eager to allow myself time to explore new interests beyond Zalando.”