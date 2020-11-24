The Victorian government will offer stamp duty discounts and spend close to $50 billion on other concessions, subsidies and projects in a bid to get hundreds of thousands of people back to work and breathe new life into a state economy battered and bruised by the coronavirus pandemic.

The government has set a goal of creating 200,000 jobs by 2022 and 400,000 by 2025, focusing on those hardest hit by the disruption wrought by COVID-19, including women, young people, older workers and those without formal qualifications.

To help it achieve its goal, the government has committed $250 million to subsidise the wages of at least 10,000 workers.

At least $150 million of this will go towards employing women, and $50 million of this will support women over the age of 45, in recognition of the additional challenges they face.

Tax credit for businesses who generate new jobs

The government will introduce a tax credit to encourage small and medium businesses to rehire staff, restore hours or create new jobs.

Businesses will get a tax credit of 10 cents for every dollar they increase taxable Victorian wages.

The measure will last for two years and the government expects it will support 9400 people to return to work.

The budget contains further funding of $266.5 million for intensive individual support for jobseekers, such as career counselling and help to update resumes, as well as an extra 80,000 free TAFE and training places in courses linked to in-demand jobs.

Stamp duty discount until July next year

To stimulate the property market, the government will waive up to 50 per cent of stamp duty on newly built or off-the-plan homes valued at up to $1 million until June 30 next year.

Existing homes will be eligible for a 25 per cent waiver.

A $500 million Victorian Homebuyer Fund will be launched to help people who do not have a 20 per cent deposit to buy homes. The fund will contribute to the purchase price in exchange for equity in the property.

The government hopes a 50 per cent land tax discount to be introduced from 2022 will attract new investment in build-to-rent developments and boost housing supply by about 5000 homes.

Funds to expand National Gallery of Victoria and build Melton Hospital

The budget commits billions to building projects, including $1.9 billion for school infrastructure, $5.3 billion for new public housing dwellings and $1.46 billion to redevelop the Southbank arts precinct, including building NGV Contemporary, a new branch of the National Gallery of Victoria dedicated to contemporary art and design.

The budget also contains $2 billion to build new hospitals and upgrade existing ones.

This includes $384 million to redevelop Warrnambool Hospital and $75 million to buy land and start work on the new Melton Hospital, on Melbourne’s fast-growing north-western fringe.

It also contains $10 million to start planning a redevelopment of the Royal Melbourne Hospital, including setting up a new campus of the hospital, and possibly also the Royal Women’s Hospital, in the Arden renewal precinct in North Melbourne, where a train station is being built as part of the Metro Tunnel project.

Zero-emission buses trial and funds to fix mobile phone black spots