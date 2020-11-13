Dairy exports to China reach new record, but higher tariffs are on the cards

Dairy exporters have hit record milk powder sales to China this year, but are about to face a doubling in tariffs under the China Australia Free Trade Agreement (ChAFTA).

New government figures show Australia sold a record amount of whole milk powder to China this year, enough to trigger a 10 per cent tariff on exports for the remainder of 2020.

It comes as Victorian timber exports to China have been stopped and winemakers prepare for the possibility an interim tariff could be placed on Australian wine, while China investigates dumping and countervailing claims.

Australian dairy exports to China have grown to be worth more than $1 billion a year, and so far the industry remains unaffected by souring trade tensions between the two nations.

Now, a change to trading conditions for whole milk powder is expected by the Department of Agriculture Water and Environment in accordance with trade rules.

Under ChAFTA, preferential tariffs can be withdrawn once a Special Agricultural Safeguard (SSG) is triggered.