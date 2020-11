US stocks hold gains after big week on Wall Street

US stocks hovered near unchanged on Saturday morning (AEST) to close out with a big weekly gain as Democratic challenger Joe Biden edged closer to victory in the presidential election, while the monthly jobs report underscored the hurdles still facing the economy.

Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq notched their biggest weekly percentage gains since April as the prospect of a policy gridlock in Washington eased worries a Biden administration might tighten regulations on US companies.

“It’s not fairytale land, we don’t go up every day so at some point you would think we would see a little bit of downward pressure,” said JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade in Chicago.

Control of the US Senate could hinge on four as-yet undecided races. If Republicans retain their majority, they would likely block large parts of Biden’s legislative agenda, including expanding healthcare and fighting climate change.

There is some concern with regards to if Biden creeps ahead or wins Georgia then there is chance that those (Senate) seats will follow.



“That’s what people are reading into this,” said Yousef Abbasi, global market strategist at Stonex Group Inc, New York.

The government’s closely watched report showed unemployment dropped sharply to 6.9 per cent last month from 7.7 per cent in September, but job recovery slowed as fiscal support waned and coronavirus cases surged.

After the jobs report, US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said economic statistics indicated Congress should enact a smaller coronavirus stimulus package that is highly targeted at the pandemic’s effects.

Unofficially, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 96.68 points, or 0.34 per cent, to 28,293.5, the S&P 500 lost 4.05 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 3506.4 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 4.43 points, or 0.04 per cent, to 11,886.50.