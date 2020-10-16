Catch up with the markets with the IFM Investors Wrap

Market followers were happy with this week's rises. Photo: Getty
Trending Now
It’s a bird, it’s a … man in a jetpack? Strange sightings at LA airport
NZ opposition leader lashes Tasmania in bizarre campaign rant
Former boyfriend heard lobbying Premier in phone call played at ICAC
Melbourne’s controversial ‘ring of steel’ here to stay, as new case numbers drop
Donald Trump admits he ‘possibly didn’t’ get tested for COVID-19 before Biden debate
AFP probes Sydney airport land purchase for possible criminal offences
Evening : Watch The News in 90 Seconds