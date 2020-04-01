With the economy in a tail spin and the impossibility of knowing when things will start to right themselves, many people are faced with the need to get their hands on some cash quickly.

The first thing to remind yourself of is not to panic. This way you can sensibly review options at your disposal and find the best path to go down.

“Do a crash budget,” said Murray Wilkinson, a financial planner with Future Gen Solutions. “Say this is the minimum I need to spend, here’s what the outgoings are, here is the income and this is the shortfall.”

There are already a number of measures put in place by the government already to help you through tough times so you need to get your head around these, Mr Wilkinson said.

Coronavirus Supplement

If you are on benefits of some description or you lose your job in the coming months you will be eligible for this supplement. This measure will kick in on April 27 and effectively doubles the unemployment relief by delivering beneficiaries an extra $550 a fortnight. That would bring the total benefit payment to $2230 a month for a single person currently on the JobSeeker payment.

Stimulus cash

The government will also make a one-off $750 payment to all pensioners and beneficiaries as well as concession card holders sometime between the end of March and April 17. That will be matched by a further $750 payment to the same group of people from July 13.

Neither the stimulus cash or the supplement will be taxable or taken into account in benefit income tests.

JobKeeper payment

If you are self employed or work for a company that is hit hard by the crisis and get stood down or get your hours reduced you could be entitled to $1500 a fortnight from the government. The measure covers full time, part time and even casual workers who have been with the business for a year.

The JobKeeper payment works like this. If your employer has revenues of under $1 billion and loses 30 per cent of its business through the crisis in a month after March 1 then it will apply to the government for a benefit of $1500 per fortnight for every employee. If it has $1 billion in revenues then it has to lose 50 per cent of its business to be eligible.

If you earn more than $1500 a fortnight then there is no difference to your pay. But if you earn less than that or are stood down or have your hours cut then you will get the difference between your pay and $1500 a fortnight through your employer. So some workers will find themselves earning more under the measure.

Either way is is designed to help your boss keep you on.

You will not be eligible for the JobKeeper measures if you are getting the coronavirus supplement to the JobSeeker payment. Self employed people will have to apply to get the JobKeeper payment. Employers will get this payment from the first week of May but your boss can start paying you immediately and be repaid from May.

Super early release

Superannuation is put away for your retirement but during the crisis the government will allow people who have struck hard times to take up to $20,000 from their fund in two lots by October 2020.

To be eligible you must be unemployed, made redundant or had your working hours cut by 20 per cent or more. Application is made through the MyGov web site and sole traders can also apply.

Be careful before you make this move, said David Simon, principal with Integral Private Wealth. “You are taking out money after values have fallen so you are eroding your balance more than you would have three months ago.”

If you have your super in different allocations including growth, fixed interest and cash “you should make the withdrawal from the cash allocation,” Mr Simon said. If you fund allows it you could also move the whole $20,000 from, say, a balanced option and put it into cash now so you won’t damage your fund if there are further falls between now and October 2020 when the second $10,000 withdrawal must be made.

Take a good look at your loans. “Many mortgages today have an offset facility where you can draw down on the capital. Check with the bank on what you can draw down because this is extra capital you have,” Mr Wilkinson said.

“Also check your insurance. If you have income protection insurance, either inside or outside your super, ask fr a waiver of premium which you can often get for six months. That keeps the insurance in place without you paying premiums,” he said.