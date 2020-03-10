It has been the longest winning streak in history.

For more than a decade, Wall Street has been on a tear, chewing through records against all the odds to ratchet up an incredible 132 months, easily outstripping the 1990s bull run.

There have been a few blips along the way – the European debt crisis in 2012 and the Brexit vote gave Wall Street a dose of the wobbles, and just 18 months ago, investors began unloading stocks as fears of a global slowdown followed a series of US interest rate hikes.

This time, however, there is a sense that it’s all over.

The losses of the past three weeks have tipped US stocks into what’s known as a bear market – when stocks drop more than 20 per cent from their peak. We’re in exactly the same territory.

Two simultaneous shocks have propelled this sudden shake out.

The first was a virus spreading across the globe that locked down China’s industrial heartland and now all of Italy and potentially much of Europe.

The second is an oil price war that threatens to wreak havoc on America’s heavily indebted oil industry, a war some believe Russia has deliberately started to hurt America.

The end result? First, there is the threat of a global recession that would damage corporate earnings and spark a lift in unemployment.



And then there is the more immediate danger of corporate debt defaults that could send shock waves through the financial system.

The real shock, however, is that all this has taken so long to unwind.

Financial markets have spent the past decade blissfully cocooned from reality, soaring to record highs as the economy barely limped along.

Interest rates hovering at barely above zero – and in some cases below zero – have kept companies alive that should have hit the wall years ago.

Stimulus for jobs, not stocks