Unemployment figures ends the year on a positive note

Australia’s unemployment rate edged down for the second consecutive month to end 2019 at 5.1 per cent, its lowest level since March last year.

The improvement was driven by a solid gain of almost 29,000 jobs over December, however this was entirely due to part-time opportunities.

Full time employment fell by 300 jobs over the month.

Australian Bureau of Statistics chief economist Bruce Hockman noted full-time employment growth (1.5 per cent) remained below the average annual growth over the past 20 years while and part-time employment growth (3.2 per cent) was above the average annual growth

“While there has been stronger growth in part-time employment over the past year, the underemployment rate is still where it was last December, at 8.3 per cent,” said Mr Hockman.

-ABC