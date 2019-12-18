Finance Finance News Google in $481.5m Australian tax settlement
Updated:

Google in $481.5m Australian tax settlement

People working on laptops in front of the Google logo
The Australian Taxation Office has welcomed the settlement of a dispute with Google, resulting in a $481.5 million extra payment. Photo: AAP
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

Google’s dispute with the Australian Taxation Office has been settled with a payment of an extra $481.5 million on top of their previous tax payments.

The result brings the increased collections made against e-commerce firms to around $1.25 billion.

“This settlement is another great outcome for the Australian tax system,” ATO deputy commissioner Mark Konza said in a statement on Wednesday.

Microsoft, Apple and Facebook have all publicly stated they have settled their tax affairs with the ATO.

Mr Konza said the ATO welcomed the companies’ transparency.

Australia’s multinational anti-avoidance law has seen $7 billion in taxable sales being returned to the country.

The laws have also led to the resolution of cases which had over $1 billon in back tax assessments.

Mr Konza said the ATO was starting to see behaviour change in digital taxpayers.

“The extension of the (tax avoidance) task force until 2023 will ensure that the ATO is able to continue to pursue these issues and provide assurance to the community that we are doing everything in our power to protect Australia’s tax base,” Mr Konza said.

-AAP

Trending Now

australia december 2019 heatwave
Records fall as Australia endures its hottest day
Jetstar must talk to avoid strike: Union
Karl Stefanovic Sylvia Jeffreys
Today Show 2020 line-up revealed as Nine swings the axe
chatime wages underpayment
Bubble tea boss faces court action over wage rort claims
scott morrison hawaii business class
Scott Morrison escaped Sydney’s bushfires on a business class flight to Hawaii
Falls in luxury car sales often coincide with house price drops.
Tax office launches crackdown on ‘lifestyle assets’