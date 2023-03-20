Live

A popular brand of tahini sold nationwide has been recalled amid fears it poses a risk of salmonella.

Ceres Organic’s 300-gram jars of hulled and unhulled tahini were pulled from shelves at the weekend due to potential salmonella contamination.

The condiment, which is made in Turkey, had been for sale at Woolworths in NSW, and independent food retailers in NSW, Victoria, the ACT, Queensland, South Australia and Western Australia, as well as online nationally.

Products with best before dates of May 25, 2023, and August 22, 2023, as well as August 1, 2023, for the hulled tahini, are affected.

Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ) warned that the products could “cause illness if consumed”.

“Consumers should not eat this product,” it said in the recall notice.

“Any consumers concerned about their health should seek medical advice and should return the products to the place of purchase for a full refund.”

Salmonella is a type of gastro, caused by the salmonella bacteria.

In Australia, most salmonella infections occur after eating contaminated food, or coming into contact with an infected person.

Salmonella symptoms include diarrhoea, fever, stomach cramps, headache, nausea and vomiting. Symptoms can start between six and 72 hours after exposure.

Consumers can contact Ceres Organic Australia on 1800 625 161 for further information.

The recall comes just days after New Zealand authorities issued an alert regarding imported tahini products, also produced in Turkey by Ceres Enterprises.

According to Food Safety News, officials said some products were incorrectly labelled as “product of Mexico or Israel”, when they were actually made in Turkey.

NZ Food Safety deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle said an investigation was underway.

“Testing has identified the possible presence of salmonella in the Turkish manufacturers’ line of organic tahini imported by Ceres Enterprises,” he said.

“No further product from the Turkish manufacturer will be released for sale while the matter is being investigated. We have informed food safety authorities in Turkey and will work together with them to identify and manage any further risk.”

Weeks earlier, New Zealand authorities issued a recall for several brands of hummus and tahini, also due to possible salmonella contamination.