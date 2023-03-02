A in-shower body conditioner is being urgently recalled due to bacteria contamination that could cause illness or infection.

Product Safety Australia is recalling two variants of the Beach Road Naturals body conditioner – the Organic Rosewater and the Shea & Vanilla scented products.

The recall applies to products from batch BF601 and the impacted products were sold nationally at Coles supermarkets from

The barcode numbers on the affected products are:

Organic Rosewater: 9348918003890

Shea & Vanilla: 9348918003883

The affected batched of conditioner is contaminated with the bacteria, Pluralibacter gergoviae, Product Safety Australia said.

“Other bacteria may be introduced with further conditioner use, due to insufficient preservative within the product,” the recall release states.

What is the concern with the recalled products?

The products that are contaminated with Pluralibacter gergoviae and potentially other bacteria could cause serious infection or illness, especially people who are immunocompromised.

“Pluralibacter gergoviae, [is] a bacterium which typically poses little medical risk to healthy people. However, people who have certain health problems such as weakened immune systems may be more susceptible to infections,” the US Food and Drug Administration wrote in a similar recall notice for an unrelated cosmetic product in 2022.

People who have the affected Beach Road Naturals body conditioner, in either the Organic Rosewater or the Shea & Vanilla scents, are advised to stop using it immediately.

The contaminated products should either be disposed of, or returned to Coles for a full refund.

For further information, see the Product Safety website.