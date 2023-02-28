Bunnings makes its biggest change in 20 years

Live

Bunnings is poised to make the biggest change to its range in decades, with the addition of an extensive new range.

The hardware chain has announced a move into Australia’s booming pet-care category with “hundreds of new products” on shelves within weeks.

Managing director Mike Schneider said Bunnings would add nearly 1000 pet products, including a wider range of bedding, food and other products.

“We know the role of pets is becoming increasingly important in Australian families and homes, and we see huge potential in this growing category when applying our proven strategy of combining lowest prices, widest range and best experience,” he said on Tuesday.

“We’re really looking forward to giving customers access to all their essential pet supplies under the same roof, and will have more to share on the range when the products launch in late March.”

The looming change is the biggest to the retailer’s range since it began selling kitchens. It has already begun fitting out stores across Australia for the new range – in some cases sneaking space from categories such as children’s play equipment.

The move sets Bunnings up for a battle with Woolworths, which late in 2022 spent $586 million on a majority stake in pet-care retailer Petspiration. That company owns the PETstock chain, 276 stores, 65 vet clinics and 162 grooming ­salons.

Another key player, Petbarn, has 140 shops across Australia.

Mr Schneider was unfazed at the thought of taking on other big retailers.

“I’m not sure you can bring your pets into a supermarket,” he told The Australian.

Pets are welcome at Bunnings stores, and Mr Schneiders said shoppers were already comfortable taking them along while they shopped for hardware and home improvement goods.

Bunnings’ pet-care range will vary, according to the size and format of each individual store. Brands will include some household favourites, as well as exclusive brands.

Mr Schneiders said the move was a natural extension for Bunnings.

“When you do look at the fact that we as a retailer really participate strongly in everything around the home and we talk about our ranging lens being everything from the front gate to the back fence and wanting to cater to all members of the family, whether it’s the younger members of the family or those wanting to stay in their homes longer,” he said.

“I think there’s a very natural extension to the four-legged members of the family – and when we look at the sort of growth of the existing pet range, it’s really clear customers, where we have a good pet range, have been looking for more from Bunnings in this space.”