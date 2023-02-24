Supermarkets offer to take plastic waste after REDCycle collapse

Live

Australia’s two biggest supermarket chains say they will take joint responsibility for the enormous stockpiles of soft plastic left after the collapse of a major recycling scheme.

The privately run REDcycle scheme – at the time, Australia’s largest soft plastics recycling program – collapsed in November, leaving thousands of tonnes of waste stashed in warehouses across Australia.

Since then, 32 stockpiles of plastic waste have been found in three states – 12,393 tonnes of rubbish consumers thought would have been turned into street furniture, fence posts and the like by now.

The latest four warehouses were identified earlier in February, and it’s possible more are yet to be discovered.

“Coles and Woolworths have taken this step to provide reassurance to the public that the soft plastics they took the effort to deposit in REDcycle’s bins won’t be unnecessarily sent to landfill,” the grocery retailers said in a statement.

“If REDcycle takes up this opportunity, the supermarkets will implement an interim strategy, such as safely storing material until it can be viably processed for recycling.

“Coles and Woolworths intend to work with the relevant state environment protection agencies to ensure their proposed storage arrangements meet the necessary safety requirements until the material can be processed.”

Tanya Plibersek's REDCycle update

REDCycle is yet to respond to the offer. Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek has, however, welcomed it.

“Australians went to great effort to sort and take their plastics back to supermarkets to ensure they were recycled by REDcycle. I am determined to ensure that this effort was not in vain, and that they can be confident their plastics won’t go to landfill,” she said late on Thursday.

“Today’s announcement from Woolworths and Coles to responsibly manage the stockpiles is a big step forward. It will mean a lot to all the Australians who took the time to return their plastics for recycling – their efforts have not gone to waste.”

Ms Plibersek said the Soft Plastics Taskforce – which includes Coles, Woolworths and Aldi – would release a plan next week with information about how collection systems would be reinstated across Australia. She described Thursday’s announcement as “a really positive first step”.

Accepting the offer would mean stockpiled waste would no longer go straight to landfill. But it would not be an ultimate solution to recycling the products.

The offer came just days before a legal bid by an aggrieved creditor to wind up RG Programs and Services Pty Ltd, the company behind the REDcycle scheme.

BTG Logistics claims it hasn’t been paid for storing 660 tonnes of plastic for REDcycle. The matter will be heard in a NSW court on Monday.

REDcycle has previously denied its stockpiling activities were a cover up, rather an attempt to ride out problems including a 350 per cent jump in the volume of returned plastics during the pandemic, the loss of its largest taker of returned plastics due to a fire, and a lack of processing capacity.

Coles and Woolies have said they did not know the waste they were collecting for the scheme was being stockpiled.

REDcycle’s parent company also faces charges brought by Victoria’s environmental watchdog, accusing it of failing to comply with a direction to reveal the locations of its stockpiles.

NSW’s environmental watchdog last month issued Coles and Woolies with a draft clean up notice for 5200 tonnes of plastic stored at 15 sites in that state.

It said the retailers had a responsibility to address the problem as participants in the REDcycle scheme, and generators of much of the waste it collected.

That notice was revised earlier this week after the watchdog said Coles and Woolworths appeared willing to cooperate and address immediate safety concerns.

The revised notice gives the retailers seven weeks to remove the stockpiles from their current locations and safely store them elsewhere, for up to a year.

“One of the interim options in the notice is to temporarily store the materials inside sealed shipping containers at a lawful facility,” the NSW Environment Protection Authority said in a statement on Thursday night.

“Beyond the interim storage measures, the revised notice gives the retailers 12 months to develop a lawful solution that determines the future of the materials, whether that be reprocessing at a recycling facility, exporting it overseas, or, as a last resort, sending it to landfill.”

