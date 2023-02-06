Finance Consumer NSW Premier’s plan for cashless pokies in five years
Updated:
Live

NSW Premier’s plan for cashless pokies in five years

A person gambles on a poker machine at a pub in Sydney Photo: AAP
Share
Comments
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Every poker machine in NSW will be cashless within five years under an ambitious plan to overhaul the gaming industry.

The contentious package passed a snap meeting of state cabinet on Sunday.

With less than seven weeks until the election, NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet has been under pressure to announce reform to the industry.

The package includes help for small and medium businesses to help them introduce cashless technology with no-interest loans and also a one off grants of $50,000 to pubs and clubs to invest in new income streams such as live music and food.

Dominic Perrottet favours cashless gaming card

10 News First – Disclaimer

 Channel 10

A team headed by Department of NSW Premier and Cabinet secretary Michael Coutts-Trotter will be appointed to implement a plan to remove cash from pokies between 2024 and 2028.

Gamblers will have self-imposed spending limits, which can be altered and the implementation team will consider daily limits.

No personal data will be collected or retained by the government or pubs and clubs.

Labor has promised to introduce mandatory trials for 500 of the state’s 90,000 poker machines.

Mr Perrottet is expected to announce details of the reform package on Monday.

Problem gambling has become a major issue ahead of the March 25 state election. Political parties are under pressure to introduce reforms after a NSW Crime Commission report found billions of dollars in dirty money was being laundered through machines every year.

-AAP

Topics:

NSW pokies

Comment on this story

Join the conversation with your fellow The New Daily readers and see their replies

Comments
Follow Us

Live News

Pictured is the Stallone family
The Family Stallone: Reality show is ‘ultimate home movie’
making money easy cost of living
Making Money Easy Season 3, Episode 1: What relief lies ahead for the cost-of-living crush
economic forecast
Higher rates, falling home prices and real wages, but no recession: Economists’ forecast for 2023
Penny Wong
Australia brushes US spat over Chinese spy balloon
investing for retirement
Ask the Expert: Where to invest for retirement – property or super?
World-first: Magic mushrooms and ecstasy get the thumbs up for clinical use