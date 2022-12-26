Finance Consumer Supermarket issues urgent recall of cheese
Supermarket issues urgent recall of cheese

coles cheese recall
Traces of E.Coli have been detected in a cheese sold at some Coles supermarkets and online. Photo: AAP
A popular cheese has been pulled from supermarket shelves after traces of a dangerous contaminant were discovered.

The product in question – Coles Finest Australian Organic Washed Rind Raw – has been available for sale online and in-store throughout Victoria and Tasmania since December 14.

Testing revealed traces of E.Coli in small batches, which could make people sick.

“Customers must not consume this product, and anyone concerned about their health should seek medical advice,” the supermarket said in a statement on Monday.

“Coles is liaising with the supplier and the regulators regarding further steps.”

No other Coles cheeses or products are affected by the recall.

Customers can return the product for a full refund and contact Coles customer care for further information.

