Probe identifies spinach contaminant

A weed at the centre of a nationwide spinach recall has been identified.

Riviera Farms said thornapple, also known as jimsonweed, had become mixed in with its crop at Bairnsdale, in Victoria’s east.

The plant’s scientific name is Datura stramonium.

Almost 200 people have reported symptoms after eating the farm’s baby spinach in recent weeks, including a child in Queensland who was admitted to hospital.

Costco, Woolworths, Coles and Aldi have stripped Riviera Farm’s products from their shelves and a recall has been issued.

“The investigations have not identified any other potential chemical, herbicide or other type of contaminant,” a spokesperson for Riviera Farms said in a statement.

No other produce from the farm has been impacted but nearby crops will be destroyed as a precaution.

Experts from VicHealth were involved in identifying the weed, which is poisonous to animals and people, particularly children.

Earlier this week, peak industry body AUSVEG urged Australians to keep supporting vegetable growers, saying the recall was limited to spinach from a single farm in Victoria.

Australians who consumed the products were told to watch out for symptoms including delirium or confusion, hallucinations, dilated pupils, rapid heartbeat, flushed face, blurred vision and dry mouth and skin.

People who experience any of the symptoms should seek medical attention immediately.

The affected products are:

Riviera Farms-branded baby spinach

Fresh Salad Co Fresh and Fast Stir Fry

Woolworths Chicken Cobb Salad and Woolworths Chickpea Falafel Salad

Coles Spinach 60 grams, 120 grams, 280 grams

Coles Chef Blend Tender Leaf 150 grams

Coles Baby Leaf Blend 300 grams

Coles Kitchen Green Goddess Salad 250 grams, 300 grams

Coles Kitchen Roast Pumpkin Fetta & Walnut Salad 265 grams

Coles Kitchen Chicken BLT Salad Bowl 240 grams

Coles Kitchen Smokey Mexican Salad 280 grams

Coles Kitchens Egg And Spinach Pots 100 grams

– AAP