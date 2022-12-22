We all know what it’s like to forget an important ingredient for your Christmas feast.

Whether it be cranberry sauce or the custard for your Christmas pudding, many Aussies will be racing to the shops for eleventh-hour purchases.

But there’s no need to panic – TND has compiled the Christmas trading hours for supermarkets around the country.

Hopefully, this list makes the lead-up to the big day a little less stressful.

Woolworths

Woolworths stores across the country will be closed on Christmas Day.

Trading hours on Boxing Day will be largely consistent for the states and territories, excluding a handful of stores.

A Woolworths representative told The New Daily that customers should check opening hours for their local stores by visiting the website.

Coles

Generally speaking, all Coles stores across the country will be closed on Christmas Day and open on other days.

Coles has provided detailed trading hours for various states, territories and regional areas.

Opening and closing times may differ from normal at some stores. You can check the Coles website for individual store trading hours.

Aldi

An Aldi spokesperson told The New Daily that stores across the country would be closed on Christmas Day.

Store trading hours will vary on Christmas Eve, Boxing Day and the December 27 public holiday.

Aldi encourages shoppers to visit its website for more information.

Liquor stores

If you need to dash out and grab an emergency bottle of Prosecco, you do have a few options.

All BWS and Dan Murphy’s stores will be open on Christmas Eve and Boxing Day.

But best not to leave your last-minute purchases to the big day.

BWS and Dan Murphy’s stores will be closed on Christmas Day, with the exception of a limited number of stores in New South Wales, Victoria, the ACT and South Australia.

Department stores

There’s still a chance to grab some Christmas gifts and goodies.

Target, Big W and Kmart will all be open Christmas Eve for frantic shoppers.

Target will also have extended shopping hours at select stores on December 23.

Target, Big W and Kmart all recommend shoppers check the opening hours to avoid disappointment.

Chemists

All Priceline stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

The pharmacy chain recommended that shoppers use its online store locator to view detailed information about trading hours for each store.

Chemist Warehouse did not respond to TND’s requests for comment.

However, most Chemist Warehouse locations appear to be closed on Christmas Day, and observing “holiday opening hours”.

Convenience stores

There are some convenience stores open on Christmas Day if you desperately need some last-ditch ingredients.

A 7-Eleven spokesperson told The New Daily that all its stores would be open on Christmas Day and operating in normal trading hours.

Shoppers can check the 7-Eleven website to view open hours for each store.

And most major petrol stations will be open on Christmas Day, if you need to grab petrol, or a litre of milk.