Ikea issues recall for product sold Australia-wide
Ikea issues recall for product sold Australia-wide

ikea daim recall
Ikea is recalling these Daim cakes globally, amid fears they may contain metal. Photo: Ikea
Swedish furniture giant Ikea has issued a recall notice for a popular cake sold in its stores across Australia, amid fears they might contain metal.

Manufacturer Almondy said its 400-gram Almond Cake with Daim was being recalled internationally.

“At Almondy the quality and safety of our products is our No.1 priority. We take the incident very seriously and as a precautionary measure we are therefore recalling products purchased at Ikea stores,” Almondy quality director Margareta Johannesson said on Tuesday.

“We have identified what measures to take to prevent this from happening again.”

ikea cake recall
The affected cakes have been sold around the world. Photo: FSANZ

In Australia, the recall applies to cakes sold at Ikea outlets in NSW, the ACT, Queensland, Victoria, South Australia and Western Australia. The Almondy cakes are also sold in Britain and 50 countries around the world, and the recall applies globally.

The affected batch number is L2140, and the affected product has a best-before date of November 18, 2023.

“Almondy urges consumers who may have purchased the product to either return the product to the store where it was purchased for a full refund, or to contact Almondy,” Ikea said on its website.

Food Standards Australia New Zealand also warned anyone who had bought the cakes not to eat them. Instead they “should return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund”.

“Any consumers concerned about their health should seek medical advice,” FSANZ said.

Swedish business Almondy produces about 80,000 cakes a day from its site in Torslanda, Gothenburg. They are exported worldwide.

Ikea
