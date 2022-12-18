Research has shown Australians are keen on sustainable choices in all areas of their lives.

But it can be overwhelming when it comes to sorting out gifts for Christmas.

Fret not, The New Daily has a sustainable gift guide to help you feel great about giving this Christmas.

You can’t beat the sentimental value of giving something you have made yourself, but there are also a few sustainable brands from the Australian bush you might want to bookmark, plus some stocking fillers that will help your loved ones lead a more conscious life.

DIY (Do It Yourself) presents

Our first idea for sustainable gifts is to get back to basics.

And by this, we mean to head into the kitchen or craft room and craft something together for your friends and family.

You might like to distill some home-made limoncello for those you love, perhaps using extra lemons lying around the garden.

Or you might want to make the most of the seasonal summer fruits and throw together some apricot or strawberry jam.

Another option is to bake some Christmas pudding or shortbread cookies.

Once you’re all done, package your goods in some reusable packaging, like glass jars or bottles.

Finish off the DIY item with a ribbon and/or tag, and voila!

Once gifted to the recipient, they can use these for any of their future DIY gifts.

Plus, you will have the advantage of bulk-making all your Christmas presents for the year. No need to worry about shipping times or finding a car park at your local shops.

And your friends and family have the pleasure of knowing you put plenty of love and effort into their presents.

DIY cards

Another heartfelt yet eco-friendly idea is to make your own Christmas cards.

A 2014 study by the UK’s Exeter University found that a single Christmas card emits 140 grams of CO2 every time one is made.

So, we suggest making Christmas cards as part of your annual holiday routine.

You can purchase coloured card (ideally recycled) from your local newsagent or craft store.

Next, either print an A5-sized design, or sketch a design of your own on white printing paper.

Then, fold the card in half, glue on your design and you have your very own Christmas card.

Not only are these cards considerably more eco-friendly than buying them outright, but they add a personal touch to your presents.

Alternatives to fast fashion

If you’re thinking of giving a thoughtful gift this Christmas, there are plenty of sustainable businesses from which to shop.

Outback Linen Co was born to be an alternative to fast fashion but also offers ethically crafted homewares made in the Australian bush.

Sarah Henney wanted remote retailers to be able to provide luxury and help stimulate the rural retail sector.

Outback Linen Co offers playful takes on the classic white button-down shirt.

Our picks are the Desert Botanica linen shirt, or the Playful Poppy linen shirt.

Both could help you out when you’re stuck on what to wear for work, or when you just need a cover-up for the beach. The shirts are $139.95 each and are available in sizes 6 through to 22.

If you’re feeling more inclined to give a more practical gift, Outback Linen Co offers luxurious bathroom sets that should last years.

The set comes with everything you need to get through a week without doing the laundry: Two organic cotton bath towels, two organic cotton hand towels and four face towels. There are four colours to choose from and each set retails for $159.

You have to pre-order the sets, but if you’re in a pinch, you can get the towels separately. That way, you can also mix and match the colours.

Castleden Co is another business from the bush that makes quality clothing and accessories.

There’s a few items that are ready to ship, though there is also the option to place a customised order. That way, you’re getting something you know will fit – plus it’s not mass produced.

Sure, we’re all hoping for a lovely hot summer, but come winter, you’ll be glad you stocked up on some cold weather essentials.

Emily Rigg discovered her love for fashion after she was diagnosed with cancer at age 10 and then her mother passed away from breast cancer.

Years later, she married a fifth-generation merino sheep farmer and the two of them run a merino sheep farm in South Australia.

Iris & Wool has everything you need to get through the colder months, with everything being made from 100 per cent merino wool.

“With an overriding commitment to sustainability and a focus on slow fashion with limited collections that transcend trends and time, Iris & Wool have established a loyal following and are carried in 30 independent stockists Australia wide.”

The Stud V Neck was designed in collaboration with Emily’s husband, Tom, so it’s the perfect gift for a father, brother or partner.

There are also some sweet tops and polo sweaters for children and heaps of great wardrobe staples for women.

Tip: If you’re wanting to buy someone clothing from a brand and you’re curious as to whether the brand is sustainable –check out Good On You.

Good On You allows you to see a brand’s sustainability rating so you can make a more conscious decision this Christmas, or at any other time of the year.

Sustainable wrapping paper

Australians use more than 150,000 kilometres of wrapping paper during the holiday season.

Another way to make your Christmas eco-friendly is to use sustainable wrapping options.

This is a trend that has gained popularity in recent years, with many brands releasing reusable gift-wrapping sets.

But it’s actually a tradition that dates back to the Nara period of Japan (710-784).

Called ‘furoshiki’, cloth was once used to wrap precious temple objects.

Eventually, they were used to wrap clothes and transport goods, and later as a decorative option for wrapping gifts.

Not only is furoshiki cloth eco-minded, but it adds a stunning touch to any gifts.

Plus, these can be reused by the recipient, or they can give them straight back to you to repurpose.

You can also do your furoshiki with any spare fabric lying around the house.

You can use tea towels, pillow cases or spare fabric as a more sustainable wrapping choice.

Tip: If you’re taking your presents onto a plane as carry-on, make sure you leave them unwrapped and wrap them when you arrive at your destination. That way, if security needs to inspect your goods, they won’t have to unwrap and undo all your hard work.

Stocking fillers

Sometimes you need a few items to add to the Christmas stockings.

Trinkets can be fun, but you could also get something more practical.

Banish is an online sustainable marketplace, where the products stocked must adhere to strict guidelines.

These include being palm oil-free, paraben-free, responsibly made and are not tested on animals as well as not including any of the ingredients listed on the Banish sin bin,” the website boasts.

“At Banish, all orders are shipped with no plastic packaging whatsoever. That means no bubble wrap, plastic post satchels or sticky tape.”

There, you can get just about anything to fulfil your sustainable needs, like reusable coffee cups, make-up remover pads, or insulated cooling bags.

It’s also going to be a summer dominated by mosquitoes, thanks to the recent flooding.

If you want a gift that will please everyone over Christmas, pick up some Sandalwood Mosquito sticks – you can get a pack of five for just $5 from Biome, which is an online retailer committed to sustainability.

Alternatively, get your loved one a gift card.

This way, they can pick out something they love or need – so nothing is going to waste.

Many online and brick-and-mortar stores have gift cards available.