Six billion dollar Black Friday bonanza begins

From airfares to eczema cream, Australians will be snapping up bargains as Black Friday boosts retail sales just before Christmas.

This year, the annual consumer event is set to see a record $6.2 billion change hands over four days in total – with the purchases of an expected 11 million shoppers to eclipse the traditional Boxing Day shopping frenzy.

Australia’s largest bricks and mortar centre, Chadstone in Melbourne’s southeast, will be buzzing with sales offering up to 70 per cent off.

Retailers like LKSD will slash up to 70 per cent storewide, while Bevilles Jewellers is offering up to 50 per cent off diamonds and gold jewellery.

Myer stores across Australia will feature an extensive range of discounts, with 40 per cent off brands like Levi’s and Tommy Hilfiger and 50 per cent off homewares.

“Myer’s Black Friday Sales have become synonymous with Christmas and are a fantastic way for Australians to stretch their dollar further to fulfil all their Christmas needs,” chief customer officer Geoff Ikin said.

“There’s no doubt Black Friday sales are getting bigger and better each year and we know our offers won’t disappoint.”

Gold Coast skin care company MooGoo says interest in its products is already in full swing.

“We’ve seen a 500 per cent increase on usual sales,” boss Craig Jones said.

“The biggest sellers are the Eczema Cream, Clear Zinc sunscreen and baby products.

“Every day this week we have been receiving an order of our skincare products every minute.”

Airline Jetstar is also getting in on the action by offering over 50,000 sale fares for flights from January on.

Domestic tickets will start from $39 with those for trans-Tasman routes from $209.

However, shoppers are being urged to stay vigilant against phishing emails and texts, amid the bargain hunting.

A survey by cybersecurity company NordVPN found nearly seven million Australians shoppers have fallen victim to online scams.

Thousands are also expected to “chuck a sickie” and give work the flick so they can take advantage of the weekend’s bargains.

