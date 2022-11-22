Finance Consumer Urgent recall for range of Bunnings products
Safety authorities have issued a recall for weedkillers sold at Bunnings.
An urgent recall has been issued for three of Australia’s most popular weedkiller products.

The Roundup products are sold through Bunnings Warehouse’s across Australia.

The recall was initiated by the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority.

Product Safety Australia issued notices about for Roundup F Weedkiller Fast, Roundup T Weedkiller Tough and Roundup P Weedkiller Path five-kilogram refill packages on Monday.

It said it was due to fears damaged packaging could lead to users being exposed to the products. That, in turn, could lead to serious eye irritation.

The recall affects three Roundup products sold by Bunnings nationwide. Photo: Product Safety Australia

Affected batch numbers are:

  • Roundup F Weedkiller Fast 5-litre refill pack, ready-to-use herbicide APVMA registration number: 60737, APVMA approved label number: 127986. Batch number(s): AAC2B5550, AAC2E5860, AAC2F5973, AAC2G6035
  • Roundup T Weedkiller Tough 5-litre refill pack, ready-to-use herbicide APVMA registration number: 66732, APVMA approved label number: 112648. Batch number(s): AAC2H6127, AAC2H6125, AAC1K5145, AAC2F6010, AAC2F6011
  • Roundup P Weedkiller Path 5-litre refill pack, ready-to-use herbicide APVMA registration number: 60737, APVMA approved label number: 127988. Batch number(s): AAC2G6115, AAC2D5831, AAC2F6032

The recall affects products sold nationwide from March 1-September 16.

“Consumers should stop using the affected product,” Product Safety Australia said.

Anyone who has a damaged container of one of the affected weedkillers is urged to contact the Evergreen Garden Care Consumer Advice Line on 1800 635 797.

For further information, see recalls at Product Safety Australia.

Bunnings Roundup
