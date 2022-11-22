Urgent recall for range of Bunnings products

Live

An urgent recall has been issued for three of Australia’s most popular weedkiller products.

The Roundup products are sold through Bunnings Warehouse’s across Australia.

The recall was initiated by the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority.

Product Safety Australia issued notices about for Roundup F Weedkiller Fast, Roundup T Weedkiller Tough and Roundup P Weedkiller Path five-kilogram refill packages on Monday.

It said it was due to fears damaged packaging could lead to users being exposed to the products. That, in turn, could lead to serious eye irritation.

Affected batch numbers are:

Roundup F Weedkiller Fast 5-litre refill pack, ready-to-use herbicide APVMA registration number: 60737, APVMA approved label number: 127986. Batch number(s): AAC2B5550, AAC2E5860, AAC2F5973, AAC2G6035

Roundup T Weedkiller Tough 5-litre refill pack, ready-to-use herbicide APVMA registration number: 66732, APVMA approved label number: 112648. Batch number(s): AAC2H6127, AAC2H6125, AAC1K5145, AAC2F6010, AAC2F6011

Roundup P Weedkiller Path 5-litre refill pack, ready-to-use herbicide APVMA registration number: 60737, APVMA approved label number: 127988. Batch number(s): AAC2G6115, AAC2D5831, AAC2F6032

The recall affects products sold nationwide from March 1-September 16.

“Consumers should stop using the affected product,” Product Safety Australia said.

Anyone who has a damaged container of one of the affected weedkillers is urged to contact the Evergreen Garden Care Consumer Advice Line on 1800 635 797.

For further information, see recalls at Product Safety Australia.