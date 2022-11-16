Live

An urgent nationwide recall of a popular pantry staple has been announced, with Australians advised to check their kitchens after multiple reports of people falling ill.

Four poppy seed products, including one sold nationwide at Coles and Woolworths, have been recalled by Food Standards Australia and New Zealand after they were found to contain a potentially severely poisonous chemical.

The retail giants have pulled 100-gram packs and 240-gram jars of Hoyts Poppy Seeds from stores across Australia.

The recall also affects 500-gram and one-kilogram bags of Gaganis Premium Australian Poppy Seeds and East West Foods Wholesale seeds. They have been sold through South Australian retailers.

The fourth brand is Royal Fields Poppy Seeds. Its 250-gram, 500-gram and five-kilogram bags are sold at Coles and independent retailers in Victoria.

NSW Health advised Australians to check the poppy seeds in their kitchens after the recalled products were deemed unsafe to consume.

Health authorities warned of a spike in reports of unusual and severe symptoms after people had consumed the seeds.

“At least 12 people [required] medical attention in NSW after developing poisoning soon after ingestion, with additional cases nationally,” NSW Health said.

“People who have purchased these recalled batches of poppy seeds should throw them out or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.”

Victorian health authorities backed up the warnings.

“Non-food grade poppy seeds have incorrectly entered the food supply chain. These seeds are not intended for human consumption and are not safe to consume,” Victoria’s deputy chief health officer (environment) Dr Angie Bone, said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Some batches of commercially available poppy seeds, when brewed into a concentrated form such as a tea, have resulted in cases of severe toxicity.

“Anyone who has consumed large quantities of poppy seeds, for example as a drink, and experiences any unusual and severe symptoms should attend their nearest emergency department.”

FSANZ confirmed the seeds, which have high levels of a naturally occurring chemical thebaine, could prove harmful if ingested in high doses.

“The recall is due to the potential presence of a chemical (thebaine) due to unsafe poppy seeds entering the food supply,” it said.

“Severe poisoning soon after ingestion has occurred in some people who have consumed large amounts of poppy seeds.

“Consumers should not eat these products and should return to the place of purchase for a full refund and safe disposal.

Anyone who has the seeds is advised not to eat them. Instead they should be returned to where they were purchased for a full refund and safe disposal.

Any consumers concerned about their health should seek medical advice, FSANZ said.

NSW Health said a joint investigation with other states and territories and food safety authorities found non-food grade poppy seeds had been sold as part of food grade products.

“The new information means these products should not be consumed in any amount,” it said.

For more information, including affected batch numbers, see the FSANZ website.